ACS Atal Dulloo directs officers to properly utilise funds in agri sector

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today directed officers to properly utilise funds in agriculture sector. He said this while chairing a meeting of senior functionaries of agriculture and its allied departments to review progress on UT capex, CSS and NABARD besides deliverable of Agriculture Production Department.
Threadbare discussions were held on physical and financial progress made by the APD and allied departments under CAPEX 2022-23, CSS and NABARD during the current financial year.
VC SKUAST Jammu, Professor J P Sharma, DG CAD Jammu, Rajinder Singh Tara; DG Planning APD, H K Prashar; DG Finance APD, Dr H S Arora; Director Agriculture Jammu, K K Sharma; Director P&M SKUAST Jammu, Prof. Jyoti Kachroo; M D JK Agro, Dr. Arun Manhas besides, Joint Director Agriculture (Inputs), A S Reen and other officers and officials were present in the meeting.
Meanwhile, Kashmir based HODs and officers of concerned departments attended the meeting through VC who briefed about present status of physical and financial progress achieved on these schemes, so far. They also elaborated about steps being taken to complete all ongoing development activities besides proper implementation of various schemes being carried out for welfare of the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir.
VC SKUAST Jammu also briefed the meeting about the functioning of University in agriculture sector besides physical and financial status under different components.
ACS emphasized upon the officers to accelerate the process of availability of quality seeds during Rabi season. He also asked them to utilize CSS funding properly so that aim of the schemes is fulfilled in letter and spirit.