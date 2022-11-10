ACS Atal Dulloo directs officers to properly utilise funds in agri sector

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today directed officers to properly utilise funds in agriculture sector. He said this while chairing a meeting of senior functionaries of agriculture and its allied departments to review progress on UT capex, CSS and NABARD besides deliverable of Agriculture Production Department.

Threadbare discussions were held on physical and financial progress made by the APD and allied departments under CAPEX 2022-23, CSS and NABARD during the current financial year.

VC SKUAST Jammu, Professor J P Sharma, DG CAD Jammu, Rajinder Singh Tara; DG Planning APD, H K Prashar; DG Finance APD, Dr H S Arora; Director Agriculture Jammu, K K Sharma; Director P&M SKUAST Jammu, Prof. Jyoti Kachroo; M D JK Agro, Dr. Arun Manhas besides, Joint Director Agriculture (Inputs), A S Reen and other officers and officials were present in the meeting.