ACS Atal Dulloo reviews developmental works during back to village programme

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today visited Fakir Gujri Panchayat in Harwan Block of Srinagar District as Visiting Officer under ongoing 4th phase of “Back to Village” programme to assess the development issues and needs in the Panchayat halqa.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Asad accompanied the Additional Chief Secretary during his visit.

After his arrival to Fakir Gujri, a remote and hilly area of Srinagar District, the Additional Chief Secretary was accorded a warm welcome.

On the occasion, Atal Dulloo held a detailed interaction with local PRI members and general public and took a first hand appraisal about their grievances and problems. He also sought on the spot response from each Department with regard to developmental activities in the Panchayat Halqa Fakir gujri.