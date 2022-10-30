ACS Atal Dulloo reviews developmental works during back to village programme

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today visited Fakir Gujri Panchayat in Harwan Block of Srinagar District as Visiting Officer under ongoing 4th phase of “Back to Village” programme to assess the development issues and needs in the Panchayat halqa.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Asad accompanied the Additional Chief Secretary during his visit.
After his arrival to Fakir Gujri, a remote and hilly area of Srinagar District, the Additional Chief Secretary was accorded a warm welcome.
On the occasion, Atal Dulloo held a detailed interaction with local PRI members and general public and took a first hand appraisal about their grievances and problems. He also sought on the spot response from each Department with regard to developmental activities in the Panchayat Halqa Fakir gujri.
While interacting with the people, the ACS highlighted the importance of ‘Back to Village’ Programme and said that the purpose behind launching this people friendly initiative is to ensure that no one is is deprived of the benefit of development schemes. He emphasized upon the people to ensure their proactive engagement with the District Administration in taking the development profile of the District to new heights.
He said that the Government's Ambitious Outreach Programme intends to bring Administration at the door steps of the people living in any part of the District to ensure time bound redressal and fulfilment of their demands on priority basis.
He also sought feedback from the general public on the implementation of different welfare schemes as well developmental activities being executed in their respective areas. He lauded the District Administration for achieving tangible results on the development front.
Earlier, the ACS inspected the stalls set up by various departments and agencies including Health, Agriculture, Horticulture, J&K Bank, Sheep Husbandry, RDD, Animal Husbandry, Sericulture, ICDS, NULM, Social Welfare and Floriculture showcasing various Centrally Sponsored Schemes and other Government programmes.
During the programme, the ACS distributed an Amount of 1,27,99,500/= as Lower Education Assistance among 1699 Beneficiaries under the JK Buildings & Other Construction Workers(JKBOCW) Welfare Scheme.
He also handed over sanction letters worth Rs. 40 lakh to local beneficiaries under PM Employment Generation Programme(PMEGP) through J&K Bank for setting up income generating units. He also distributed Sports kits among local clubs and Baby kits under the BBBP programme.
Later, Dulloo inspected the local Anganwari Centre and took stock of Nutrition and Poshan Vatikas.
Additional District Development Commissioner, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, BDC chairperson, Saleema Bano, DDC and PRI members and all Zonal/Sectoral Officers were also part of the programme.