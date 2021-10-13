ACS led sub-committee to examine issues of Rehbar-e-Zirat

Jammu: A sub-committee led by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance department will examine the issues related to Rehbar-i-Zirat, Rehbar-i-Janglat, Rehbar-i-Khel and similar schemes.

This sub-panel will scrutinise the engagements made under these schemes and will also study all the issues arising out of these engagements including current and future financial implications.

In this connection, the General Administration Department on Wednesday, in continuation to the government Order No. 294-GAD of 2020 dated February 27, 2020, accorded sanction to the constitution of an 8-member Sub-Committee with Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department as its chairman.