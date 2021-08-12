Action against 158 officials, fake appointees

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir has produced chargesheet against 158 employees for abusing their official positions to embezzle/misappropriate more than Rs 14.72 crores.

In a statement CBK said that it produced chargesheet against accused Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, the then Sr. Assistant in Power Development Department, Division Sumbal, Bandipora and 112 other accused Officers/Officials of PDD, Finance, J&K Bank and 45 fake employees.

After registering a case, the CBK said “during the course of investigation, it has been established that the prime accused Mushtaq Ahmad Malik along with other accused officers/ officials have misappropriated an amount of more than 07.25 crores by adopting modus operandi of drawl of illegal salary of 02 non-existent employees, illegal regular salary of 05 retired employees and drawl of illegal arrears in respect of 301 PDD employees.”

Besides, the accused person “Mushtaq Ahmad Malik in criminal conspiracy with other officers/ officials of PDD appointed 45 employees by preparing their fake service books on the production of fake appointment orders. The illegal salary drawn by these fake employees from the year 2003, amounts to more than 07.41 crores,” it said.

“Therefore, it has been established that the accused persons in criminal conspiracy with one another and by abuse of their official positions have embezzled/ misappropriated a total amount of more than Rs 14.72 crores. However, during the course of investigation, an amount of Rs 5.17 crores was recovered from the possession of the prime accused person namely Mushtaq Ahmad Malik,” the statement reads.