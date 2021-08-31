Acute water scarcity hits Sopore village, residents suffer

They said that the water scarcity in their area had caused diseases among the villagers as they were being forced to fetch water from the nearby streams, springs and wells which was not fit for consumption.

Farooq Ahmad, one of the residents, said that by consuming filthy water, the health of most of the villagers, particularly the children, had been affected. He said that the womenfolk were being forced to walk miles to fetch water.

“The authorities are ignoring us. Despite repeated assurances and promises by the Jal Shakti officials, the department has failed to provide proper drinking water to the residents here,” he said.

The residents said that the officials, several times, assured them that the matter would be resolved within a short period of time and also claimed to establish a new water supply scheme along with laying a new pipeline, which would provide water to the entire area but all the assurances turned out to be a hoax.

Meanwhile, officials in Jal Shakti department Sopore said that the water supply scheme had been sanctioned for the area and that it would also cater to other surrounding areas of Zaingeer belt soon.