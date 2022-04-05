Acute water shortage in Shopian village

Shopian: The residents of Tachloo village in south Kashmir's Shopian district have been facing acute water crisis almost for the past two weeks.
According to the residents, the water taps suddenly dried up some 12 days ago, forcing them to walk long distances to fetch the water.
The residents said that they were clueless about the sudden shortage of water.
"The water pipes in our village dried up suddenly. We approached the concerned department many times but they only paid lip service", said Mohammad Maqbool, a local resident. Another resident said that during the ongoing month of Ramdhan they had to walk long distances after Sehri to fetch drinking water.
He said that the shortage of water caused huge sufferings to the women as it had become a part of their daily chores.
A woman from the village said that they spent a significant amount of time in bringing water.
The village comprising more than 100 hundred houshold was in news last year when a carcass of a dog was recovered from a pre-settling tank of a water reservoir in the area.
Irfan-ul-Islam, Executive Engineer Jal Jeevan Mission Shopian told Greater Kashmir that the department had already taken up the matter and the issue would be resolved soon.