ADC Bandipora calls for ban on sale of cigarettes in vicinity of educational institutions

Bandipora: The Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Waseem Raja on Tuesday called for a ban on the sale of cigarettes in the vicinity of educational institutions.

The ADC stressed this during a meeting of concerned officers to discuss modalities for implementation of Cigarette And Other Tobacco Products Act-2003(COTPA-2003).

The meeting was attended by ACR Bandipora, Parvaiz Rahim, DSWO Bandipora, Dy CEO Bandipora, EO MC Bandipora, SHO Bandipora besides other concerned officers.

ADC stressed on intensive IEC activities for implementation of COTPA-2003. He called for a strict ban on the sale of cigarettes within 100 yards of educational institutions and directed officers to raise sign boards in offices and public places to declare them No smoking Zones.