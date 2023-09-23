ADC Sopore finds 2 employees absent from duty

Sopore: A one-day salary of two employees, who were found absent from their duties, was ordered to be cut by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Raina on Friday.

Tehsildar Sopore, on the directions of ADC Sopore, made a surprise check of different government offices in Sub Division Sopore to inspect the attendance of the employees.

During the surprise inspection, two employees at District Tuberculosis Center Sopore, including BCG technician Nargis Akhtar and Junior Assistant Roohie Tariq were found absent from their legitimate duties and consequently, their one-day salary was ordered to be deducted by ADC and crediting the it to the Red Cross Fund.

In addition to deducting the salary of the absent employees, ADC said that disciplinary action would also be taken against the employees, and the District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO) was directed to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within three days.