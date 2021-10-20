Additional CCTV cameras to be installed in Baramulla

Baramulla: The Baramulla district administration has decided to enhance the security surveillance by installing additional Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras with adequate data storage of at least 15 days capacity at public places.

The camera will be installed also at offices, shopping complexes and nursing homes to keep check on anti social elements and their activities across the Baramulla district.

A government order to this effect reads, “The installation of CCTV in public places has proved to be a deterrent, which not only prevents crimes like thefts, burglary, Eve teasing etc, but at time is useful in safeguarding lives and property of public.”