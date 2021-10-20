Additional CCTV cameras to be installed in Baramulla

Baramulla: The Baramulla district administration has decided to enhance the security surveillance by installing additional Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras with adequate data storage of at least 15 days capacity at public places.
The camera will be installed also at offices, shopping complexes and nursing homes to keep check on anti social elements and their activities across the Baramulla district.
A government order to this effect reads, “The installation of CCTV in public places has proved to be a deterrent, which not only prevents crimes like thefts, burglary, Eve teasing etc, but at time is useful in safeguarding lives and property of public.”
In this connection the Baramulla district magistrate issued an order dated 18-10-2021, directing all the heads of government offices, municipal councils and their committees, public and private sector banks, insurance companies and all central government departments to ensure installation of CCTV cameras in and outside their office premise.
“The heads of municipal council’s as well as committees will ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at their offices as well as in busy market places, bus and sumo stands, besides at entry collection check posts,” reads the order.
As per the order, the proprietors and owners of shopping malls, complexes, buildings used for accommodation on rental basis and all other business establishments including hotels, restaurants and clinic, nursing homes, hospitals, guest houses had been strictly instructed to install CCTV cameras in and around their premises.
The heads of all such offices or buildings had been asked to keep the recording storage device always available for the monitoring of law enforcement agencies.
The move came after the recent civilian killings by militants across Kashmir, which left 11 persons including nine minority community members dead.