Additional Commissioner Kashmir (S) leads drive

Srinagar: In lieu of clean India Campaign & to pay tribute to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, "Swachta Hi Sewa" cleanliness drive was conducted at the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, today.

Reiterating the significance of Swachta Hi Sewa, a massive cleaness drive continued on the 2nd Day in the premises & vicinity of Div Com office led by Additional Commissioner Kashmir (S) in which officers & officials of different offices and sections vehemently participated.

The Additional Commissioner also administered a pledge to the participants for keeping the surroundings garbage free.