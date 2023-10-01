Additional Commissioner Kashmir (S) leads drive
Kashmir

Additional Commissioner Kashmir (S) leads drive

Srinagar:  In lieu of clean India Campaign & to pay tribute to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, "Swachta Hi Sewa" cleanliness drive was conducted at the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, today.

Reiterating the significance of Swachta Hi Sewa, a massive cleaness drive continued on the  2nd Day in the premises & vicinity of Div Com office  led by Additional Commissioner Kashmir (S) in which  officers & officials of different offices and sections vehemently  participated.

The Additional Commissioner also administered a pledge to the participants for keeping the surroundings garbage free.

