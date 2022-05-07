Additional Rs 10 lakh for extension of playfield in Kulgam announced

Kulgam: Taking governance at the door steps of people and to get first hand appraisal of grievances, issues and demands of people living in far-off areas, the Deputy Commissioner, (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited Kund valley and also held a grievance redressal camp at a hilly hamlet Waripora, here.
During the grievance redressal camp, locals and the PRI members called upon the DC and raised various demands and issues for disposal.
People demanded augmentation of health facilities and Macademisation of Naikpora and other roads. They also demanded augmentation of the water supply scenario and put forth various other demands of public importance.
The DC apprised the people that the water supply scenario will get improved as more than 90 water supply schemes have been tendered out under Jal Jeevan Mission. He assured them that the facilities at PHC will be upgraded.
Dr Bilal also redressed scores of issues and grievances of people on spot which were projected by the people during this grievances redressal programme.
During the visit, the DC was accompanied by ACR, ACD, BDO and other officers.
Earlier, the DC inaugurated a newly developed playfield at Waripora Kund which has been developed by the Rural Development Department with an estimated cost of Rs 4 lacs.
The DC also announced an additional amount of Rs 10 lac for extension and development of this playfield.