Additional Rs 10 lakh for extension of playfield in Kulgam announced

People demanded augmentation of health facilities and Macademisation of Naikpora and other roads. They also demanded augmentation of the water supply scenario and put forth various other demands of public importance.

The DC apprised the people that the water supply scenario will get improved as more than 90 water supply schemes have been tendered out under Jal Jeevan Mission. He assured them that the facilities at PHC will be upgraded.

Dr Bilal also redressed scores of issues and grievances of people on spot which were projected by the people during this grievances redressal programme.