Additional Secretary DARPG chairs meeting for rolling out District Governance Index

Srinagar: In order to carry forward the decisions taken in “BehtarNizam-e-Hakumat Kashmir Aelamia Declaration”, a meeting was chaired by V.Srinivas, Additional Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India here today to rollout District Governance Index in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by SaurabhBhagat, Director General IMPARD, DrQayoomHussain, Vice-Chancellor Cluster University and other representatives from Universities, Deptt. of Economics and Statistics and was also attended on-line by the representatives from NCGG, New Delhi and Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad.

The implementation of District Good Governance Index will improve the quality of governance and ensure outcome based governance in the districts.