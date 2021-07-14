Address sufferings of forest dwellers, implement FRA in letter and spirit: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that the Forest Rights Act (FRA) need to be implemented in letter and spirit across Jammu and Kashmir so that ‘the forest dwellers who have since ages remained dependent on the raw resources are benefitted and their rights are safeguarded.’

According to a statement issued here, Bukhari was speaking to a public gathering at Waderbala-Rajwar-Handwara in Kupwara district wherein he said that cancellation of forest zoning is detrimental to the environment because it can lead to hostile tendencies among the forest dwellers.

“The government must continue with the benefits given to the forest dwellers under Kashmir Forest Notice whereby the inhabitants of forest zones especially in category-A were provided with timber at nominal rates. Similarly the government should enforce the Forest Rights Act on ground if at all it is serious in preventing deforestation across Jammu and Kashmir,” Bukhari opined.