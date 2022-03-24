ADG BSF visits LoC in North Kashmir

Srinagar: P V Rama Sastry, Additional Director General, Border Security Force (Western Command) visited Kashmir frontiers for four days , during which he visited sensitive forward areas of Kupwara, Baramulla and Gurez Sectors.

A BSF spokesman said, he, was accompanied by Raja Babu Singh, IG BSF Frontier Kashmir. The Additional Direct General reviewed the security scenario on LoC, everywhere ,he was briefed by the local BSF Commander about the security situation and operational preparedness along the Loc.