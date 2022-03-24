ADG BSF visits LoC in North Kashmir

Srinagar: P V Rama Sastry, Additional Director General, Border Security Force (Western Command) visited Kashmir frontiers for four days , during which he visited sensitive forward areas of Kupwara, Baramulla and Gurez Sectors.
A BSF spokesman said, he, was accompanied by Raja Babu Singh, IG BSF Frontier Kashmir. The Additional Direct General reviewed the security scenario on LoC, everywhere ,he was briefed by the local BSF Commander about the security situation and operational preparedness along the Loc.
BSF troops are holding the ground perched on high ridges all along LoC in conjunction and overall operational control of Army, he said .
During his visit to different locations, spokesman, ADG BSF also interacted with officers and Jawans on the ground through "Prahari Sammelan' and appreciated the steely will of troops deployed in remote forward areas and their’s logistical difficulties and requirements.
He, also did outreach to local villagers of forward areas and heard their’s issues,suggestions. He attended Barakhana with troops.