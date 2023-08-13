ADG J&K CRPF flags off Tiranga rally from Lal Chowk

Srinagar: Celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Additional Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J&K Zone, Nalin Prabhat flagged off a bike Tiranga rally from the iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Sunday.
IG CRPF, Srinagar Sector, Ajay Kumar Yadav and other senior CRPF officers were also present on the occasion.
Organised by CRPF’s Srinagar Sector under the guidance of DIG Srinagar South Range Mathew A John, the rally witnessed participation of enthusiastic bike riders waving the tricolour as they rode towards the rally’s culmination point - Nishat Garden overlooking the Dal Lake.
ADG CRPF, J&K Zone, Nalin Prabhat, and IG CRPF, Srinagar Sector, Ajay Kumar Yadav spearheaded the rally leading to Nishat Garden where it was flagged in with a warm and jubilant welcome from CRPF 54 Battalion.
Commemorating 75 years of independence, 75 bikers with their pillions who waved the tricolour rode through Kashmir, garnered attention, evoked patriotism, and reverberated the message of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.
En route, the rally presented the national flag to the people and encouraged their participation in the nationwide movement.
While all the Srinagar based CRPF units participated in the mega event, 132 Bn under command of Commandant R K Baruah was entrusted with the arrangements pertaining to the flag-off ceremony and 54 Bn led by Commandant Prabhat Kumar Sandwar conducted the flag-in ceremony.
The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, has gathered more steam as he urged the nation to take part in the movement this year between August 13 and 15.
Drawing inspiration, the Srinagar Sector of CRPF conducted several rallies and programmes across the city.
Appreciating the CRPF Tiranga bike rally, ADG CRPF, J&K Zone, Nalin Prabhat lauded the zeal of CRPF personnel in reaching out to Kashmir residents in addition to their steadfast commitment in securing peace and law and order through continuous operations and relentless vigil.
Thanking Prabhat for his presence at the event as the chief guest, IG CRPF, Srinagar Sector, Ajay Kumar Yadav stressed that the rally was yet another event conducted to reach out to the citizens.
He said that it was owing to the complete makeover and historic significance that Lal Chowk was chosen as the starting point of the rally.