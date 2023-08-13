ADG J&K CRPF flags off Tiranga rally from Lal Chowk

Srinagar: Celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Additional Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J&K Zone, Nalin Prabhat flagged off a bike Tiranga rally from the iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Sunday.

IG CRPF, Srinagar Sector, Ajay Kumar Yadav and other senior CRPF officers were also present on the occasion.

Organised by CRPF’s Srinagar Sector under the guidance of DIG Srinagar South Range Mathew A John, the rally witnessed participation of enthusiastic bike riders waving the tricolour as they rode towards the rally’s culmination point - Nishat Garden overlooking the Dal Lake.

ADG CRPF, J&K Zone, Nalin Prabhat, and IG CRPF, Srinagar Sector, Ajay Kumar Yadav spearheaded the rally leading to Nishat Garden where it was flagged in with a warm and jubilant welcome from CRPF 54 Battalion.

Commemorating 75 years of independence, 75 bikers with their pillions who waved the tricolour rode through Kashmir, garnered attention, evoked patriotism, and reverberated the message of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.