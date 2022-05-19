ADGP Headquarters MK Sinha flags off Budgam students for Bharat Darshan Tour

At the very outset, the ADGP welcomed the touring youth to police headquarters and advised them to take full advantage of the opportunity to enrich their knowledge. He said that Bharat Darshan tour is primarily aimed at providing opportunity to the youth of J&K to understand the togetherness of India inspite of immense diversity. He said that it is an effort of J&K police to expose our youth to more exciting workplaces such as startups, industrial units and IT sectors etc adding that it would encourage them to craft their destiny.

The ADGP advised the touring youth to imbibe in them greatness of the country and spread the word through different media as ambassadors of the country. He emphasized upon them to take full advantage of the opportunity and collect memories for life during the tour.

The ADGP also emphasised on the youth to meet people visit places and see the beauty and diversity of the country. The ADGP on behalf of MHA, DGP J&K and police headquarters wished a funfilled, safe and life changing tour to the visiting youth. He then flagged off the Bharat Darshan Tour group.