ADGP Headquarters MK Sinha flags off Budgam students for Bharat Darshan Tour

Srinagar: ADGP (Headquarters) PHQ MK Sinha flagged off a group of youth from Budgam for Bharat Darshan tour at a function held at Police headquarters here this afternoon. Jammu and Kashmir Police has been organising such tours for youth of J&K under its Civil Action programme.
DIG Central Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem, AIG Welfare Rajinder Gupta, AIG Communication Manoj Kumar and other senior officers of PHQ and district Budgam were present on the occasion.
At the very outset, the ADGP welcomed the touring youth to police headquarters and advised them to take full advantage of the opportunity to enrich their knowledge. He said that Bharat Darshan tour is primarily aimed at providing opportunity to the youth of J&K to understand the togetherness of India inspite of immense diversity. He said that it is an effort of J&K police to expose our youth to more exciting workplaces such as startups, industrial units and IT sectors etc adding that it would encourage them to craft their destiny.
The ADGP advised the touring youth to imbibe in them greatness of the country and spread the word through different media as ambassadors of the country. He emphasized upon them to take full advantage of the opportunity and collect memories for life during the tour.
The ADGP also emphasised on the youth to meet people visit places and see the beauty and diversity of the country. The ADGP on behalf of MHA, DGP J&K and police headquarters wished a funfilled, safe and life changing tour to the visiting youth. He then flagged off the Bharat Darshan Tour group.
The DIG, Central Kashmir in his address thanked DGP J&K, ADGP headquarters for their support and vision for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The SSP Budgam in his welcome address briefed about the aim and conduct of the programme.
The group of 60 youth for this tour programme has been selected for far flung areas of the district Budgam. The tour will be conducted in two batches, the first group is leaving tomorrow and the second group will be leaving the day after tomorrow on 20th of this month. The touring youth will be visiting Gateway of India, Crawford market, Rajabhi Tower, Antiella House,Jain Temple,Ellfanta caves,Marine drive and other places at Mumbai. Besides the group will also be visiting the Prince of Wales museum.
In Delhi, the group will have a city tour including visits to different historical sites, monuments and parks including Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, India Gate etc.The group will visit the Parliament, supreme court,north and south block throughout the tour.The group will be assisted by a guide who would be highlighting the significance of the spots and their importance in our culture, to make the trip educational and informative as well.