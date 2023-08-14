ADGP Kashmir holds security review meeting

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar today visited North Kashmir’s Bandipora district where he paid homage and rich tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the service of nation. Besides, held a security related meeting with the officers of J&K Police, BSF, Army and CRPF during which he emphasized the need for heightened vigilance and coordinated efforts, a press release said.

During his visit, ADGP Kashmir visited Martyrs Memorial at District Police Lines Bandipora where he paid homage and floral tributes to the valiant martyrs who have selflessly given their lives for the nation's safety and security.

While speaking on the occasion, he said that the martyrs will be remembered forever for their high-valued contribution in safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation. He reiterated the importance of remembering their sacrifices and upholding their legacy.