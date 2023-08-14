ADGP Kashmir holds security review meeting

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar today visited North Kashmir’s Bandipora district where he paid homage and rich tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the service of nation. Besides, held a security related meeting with the officers of J&K Police, BSF, Army and CRPF during which he emphasized the need for heightened vigilance and coordinated efforts, a press release said.
During his visit, ADGP Kashmir visited Martyrs Memorial at District Police Lines Bandipora where he paid homage and floral tributes to the valiant martyrs who have selflessly given their lives for the nation's safety and security.
While speaking on the occasion, he said that the martyrs will be remembered forever for their high-valued contribution in safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation. He reiterated the importance of remembering their sacrifices and upholding their legacy.
Later, Vijay Kumar held a security review meeting with the joint officers and reviewed the security arrangements put in place & preparations of Independence celebrations in the district besides, took the stock of the law & order situation in the district. Before directing the officers, ADGP Kashmir was briefed by them about the overall security arrangements and preparations to tackle any security threat. SSP Bandipora also briefed the ADGP Kashmir about the work done in the district including the disposal of cases related to NDPS and other crimes.
During the security review meeting, ADGP Kashmir directed the officers to enhance the anti-terrorist operations to destroy the nefarious designs of terrorists who always try to disrupt the prevailing peace in the valley. He further directed them to generate actionable intelligence and further share the same with the sister agencies to counter any terrorist threat. Furthermore, ADGP Shri Vijay Kumar provided clear directives to identify and apprehend terrorist associates operating within the Bandipora district.