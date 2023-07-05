ADGP Kashmir holds security review meetings in Shopian, Pulwama

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmiri Vijay Kumar, today visited twin districts of South Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama to conduct security review meetings at the district police headquarters.

According to a press note, the meeting at Shopian was attended by DIG South Kashmir Range Rayees Ahmad Bhat, SSP Shopian, CO CRPF 14 Bn and other officers.

During the meeting, SSP Shopian did a briefing on the modified joint area domination and zero terror plan. ADGP Kashmir directed the SSP and other officers to focus on gathering human intelligence (Humint) and launch anti-terrorist operations in collaboration with the security forces.

He also stressed the importance of taking preventive legal measures to prevent recruitment into terrorist ranks.

Each police officer in the district was assigned to work on different terror modules under the close supervision of the district SSP.