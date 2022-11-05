ADGP Kashmir promotes 625 J&K Police officials

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Saturday promoted 625 officials of the Police Department to their next ranks.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that on the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee constituted vide Zonal Police Headquarters, Kashmir vide Order No 4203 of 2022 dated September 24, 2022, for assessing the suitability of Head Constables and Constables for their elevation to the next ranks, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar approved the promotions of 206 Head Constables (HCs) and 419 Constables to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and Selection Grade Constable (SgCt) having their lien and seniority with Kashmir Zone.