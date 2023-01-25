ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar awarded with President’s Police Medal

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar has been awarded the President's Police Medal for distinguished services on the occasion of Republic Day.

The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is the highest award given for a special distinguished record in Police Service. The medal is awarded for distinguished service to officers who have served at least 25 years in the state, central police or in security organizations.

A 1997 batch IPS officer having AGMUT (erstwhile J&K) cadre, Kumar hails from Saharsa district of Bihar and has done MA from JNU, New Delhi.

In the past, he has served in the valley as SDPO Ganderbal, SP Operation Pulwama, SP Awantipora, SP Kulgam, SP Kupwara, DIG South Kashmir range Anantnag.