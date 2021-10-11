ADGP Railways takes stock of railway security

Srinagar: After assuming the charge of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Railways, J&K, Sunil Kumar Monday paid his maiden visit to Government Railway Police (GRP) Kashmir.

A statement of Police issued here said that during his visit, Kumar held meetings with Supervisory Officers and SHOs of GRP Kashmir.

It said that in the meeting, the security and behaviour of GRP personnel of the railway stations falling in the jurisdiction of GRP Kashmir remained the focal point.

The statement said that threadbare discussions were held with the officers attending the meeting on the security scenario in Kashmir and security arrangements put in place in railway stations of GRP Kashmir.

It said that the ADGP Railways stressed upon 24x7 presence and alertness of the GRP personnel along the railway stations of GRP Kashmir.

The statement said that the vulnerability of the railway stations and railway track was also taken into account and various measures were discussed to be put in place to ensure the safety and security of the railway track, railway station and passengers arriving and departing at various locations in areas of responsibility of participating officers.

It said that besides, the officers were stressed to behave politely with humbleness and decently with all the arriving and departing passengers at the places of their duties. The statement said that he also stressed upon them to extend every help to passengers, especially old aged, sick and disabled passengers.

It said that various other issues and problems confronted by the GRP personnel were also taken up for discussion and participating officers were assured of their redress.