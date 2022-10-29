ADGP Security inaugurates conference hall, officers mess

Srinagar: The Additional DGP Security, J&K, Dr S.D.Singh Jamwal today inaugurated a Conference Hall and the GOs Mess.
The ADGP inaugurated these structures at Central Pool Kashmir. These structures have been created to suffice the requirements of the security police personnel.
Soon after the inauguration programme, the ADGP inspected infrastructure and other facilities available in the premises.
He also interacted with the officers and jawans and took stock of the functioning of the establishment.
In his welcome address, Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, SSP Security Kashmir, thanked the chief guest for gracing the occasion. He expressed his gratitude to ADGP Security for his constant support, guidance and leadership.