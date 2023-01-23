ADGP Vijay Kumar among 22 Change Agents of 2022

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has figured among 22 Change Agents of 2022 by Bureaucrats India

“A 1997 batch IPS officer, Vijay Kumar has served in J&K Police in various capacities and has successfully broken the back of terror outfit in the valley. He is known for handling anti-militancy operations in Kashmir, anti-Maoist operations in Bastar area of Chhatisgarh and Jat agitation. Under the leadership of Kumar, 552 terrorists have been killed in J&K, out of which 172 were killed in 2022. Also, J&K saw no hartal, street violence & stone-pelting in 2022. To minimise the local support to terrorist groups, he took both punitive and preventive actions against people who supported terrorists. Kumar has received three gallantry medals from the Central government for his role in anti-terror operations. Also, he received a gallantry award from the J&K government. The Election Commission of India has awarded Kumar the National Award for his role as Chief force coordinator of CAPFs in providing safe environment for conducting assembly elections of nine states in 2018,” the Bureaucrats India stated.