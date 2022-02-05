Admin gives compensation to Shopian acid victim’s family

Shopian: The district administration in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 to Shopian acid victim’s family.
Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, Additional Deputy Commisioner told Greater Kashmir that a cheque of Rs 50,000 was presented to the father of the victim.
Simnani said that the victim had already received similar compensation days after she was attacked with acid.
On October 5, a young man threw corrosive liquid on the victim in her native Kral Chek village, causing severe burns on her face and shoulder.