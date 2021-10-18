Kashmir

Admin grants exgratia relief to NoKs of 2 non-local labourers

Representational ImageFile/ GK
GKNN

Anantnag: The Anantnag district administration has granted exgratia relief of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kins (NoKs) of two non-local labourers who were killed on Sunday.

The relief was provided immediately at midnight, within a few hours after the incident.

These two civilians had been killed in firing at Wanpoh in Kulgam while the third non-local had sustained injuries.

The deceased, Raja Rishi Dev Kumar and Joginder Rishi Dev both hailed from Bihar and were working as labourers in Wanpoh area.

