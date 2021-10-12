Admin ignored inputs about target killings: Mehbooba

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday said that the administration had prior information about attacks on minority community members but ignored the inputs to provide security to union ministers, who came here to amplify the BJP’s “fake narrative and propaganda” about normalcy in J&K.
At least seven people have been killed this month in Kashmir. Of those six deaths were reported from Srinagar.
Mufti said that 700 civilians were arrested in the aftermath of the recent killings with the intention to “shift the blame and absolve themselves”.
“J&K administration had prior information about attacks on minorities. Yet they chose to ignore these inputs. Instead they were busy providing security to union ministers who were brought to Kashmir to amplify BJP’s fake narrative and propaganda of so called normalcy in J&K,” she tweeted.
The former chief minister is on a five-day tour of Chenab Valley.
“Not taking responsibility and arresting 700 civilians shows their intention to shift blame and absolve themselves. Collective punishment and humiliation of an entire population has become the one size fits all approach to resolve problems caused due to GOI’s punitive policies,” Mufti said in another tweet.