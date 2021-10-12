Admin ignored inputs about target killings: Mehbooba

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday said that the administration had prior information about attacks on minority community members but ignored the inputs to provide security to union ministers, who came here to amplify the BJP’s “fake narrative and propaganda” about normalcy in J&K.

At least seven people have been killed this month in Kashmir. Of those six deaths were reported from Srinagar.

Mufti said that 700 civilians were arrested in the aftermath of the recent killings with the intention to “shift the blame and absolve themselves”.