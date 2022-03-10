Admin orders inquiry into Shopian temple fire

Shopian: District Magistrate (DM), Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya along with SSP Shopian, Amrit Paul Singh visited Zainapora, Shopian on Thursday where Rojana Temple was gutted.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Vaishya ordered an inquiry into the incident to establish the cause of the fire.
The forensic team has also collected the samples of the gutted temple and the Police are investigating the cause of the fire and lodged an FIR in this regard.
Vaishya said that those found guilty would not be spared and brought to book.
He directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Zainapora for immediate restoration of the gutted temple.