Admin paying attention to development of remote areas: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the J&K administration was paying dedicated attention towards the development of remote and far-flung areas.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the members of a delegation led by BDC Chairperson Uri, Rafiq Ahmad Balote that had called on him at Raj Bhavan, LG Sinha said that the government had laid a mechanism whereby the development plans would be formulated at the grassroots level and move upwards for implementation.

He asked the representatives of the people to continue their efforts in bringing out the issues and concerns of the people for their redress.

The spokesman said that the delegation comprised of PRI representatives including DDC member Shopian, BDC chairperson Shangus, youth representative, religious leader from Kupwara, and social workers who put forth various demands pertaining to the development of their respective areas which included road connectivity, border tourism, mobile network connectivity, and other developmental issues.

He said that former MLC Surender Ambardar also called on the LG and expressed gratitude to the LG for taking comprehensive measures for safeguarding the rights and interests of Kashmiri Pandits and launching online portal for time-bound redress of grievances related to Kashmir migrants' immovable properties.