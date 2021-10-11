Admin pursuing ‘anti-working class’ policies: Tarigami

Tarigami said that they must have been given a chance to defend themselves before termination. “There were already a set of laws and procedures governing these employees which were not followed. These decisions are arbitrary and draconian,” he said.

Tarigami said that the J&K administration also disengaged 918 helpers to supervisors in the ICDS scheme without any genuine reasons. “The administration is trying to justify its wrong by claiming that their appointment had some flaws. If it was the case, the flaws must have been removed and they should have been continued. For years they served the government and their wages were coming from the government budget. How did the administration, all of a sudden, detect that they were not engaged in proper manner,” he said. The statement said that CITU National Secretary Kashmir Singh Thakur, General Secretary CITU J&K also addressed the gathering.

It said that the CITU adopted a resolution condemning the recent civilian killings in Kashmir and decided to organise a protest demonstration in J&K against the “anti-working class policies” of the Centre on 26 November, demanding withdrawal of four labour codes in which thousands of workers were expected to participate.