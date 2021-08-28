Admin reviews availability of Covid vaccines across J&K

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Vivek Bhardwaj Saturday chaired a meeting to review the availability of Covid vaccines across J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking during the meeting, Bhardwaj passed strict instructions to make both Covshield and Covaxin vaccines available at all vaccination centers across J&K.

He directed the department of Family Welfare and Immunisation to make an equitable distribution of the 6.5 lakh vaccine doses across J&K which were being received this weekend by the department.

Bhardwaj also urged the public to come forward and get their Covid vaccine shots at their nearest vaccination centers to protect themselves from COVID-19.