Admin transfers, posts 36 SWD officers

Sachin Sharma has been posted as CDPO Satwari district Jammu vice Shahid Iqbal, who has been transferred and posted as CDPO Vijaypur district Samba relieving CDPO Samba of the additional charge.

Bashir Ahmad Malik has been posted as CDPO Srinagar vice Mehjabeena Akhter who would report to MD ICDS for further duties.

Muhammad Ismail Ganie has been posted as CDPO Banihal district Ramban with additional charge of ICDS project Ramsoo vice Mukhtar Ahmad Sodagar, who would report to MD ICDS for further duties.

Sonabar Altaf has been posted as DSWO Kulgam with additional charge of CDPO D H Pora vice Nuzhat Zahoor.

Nuzhat Zahoor, CDPO D H Pora, has been transferred and posted as CDPO Shangus district Anantnag against vacant post.

Kanika Gupta has been posted as DSWO Udhampur against a vacant post.

Ubaid-ul-Khazir has been posted as DSWO Bandipora relieving CDPO Bandipora of the additional charge. Farhat Shamim Khan has been posted as CDPO Drabshalla district Kishtwar vice Nisar Hussain who would report to MD ICDS for further duties.

Hidaitullah Mir has been posted as DSWO Kupwara with additional charge of CDPO Langate, Kupwara vice Muhammad Ayoub Wani, who would report to MD ICDS for further duties.

Ankush Tripathi has been posted as CDPO Akhnoor district Jammu.

Tanvi Gupta is posted as CDPO Khour district Jammu vice Anuradha, ACDPO, who has been transferred and posted as in-charge CDPO Chenani district Udhampur against vacant post.

Ritu Sharma has been posted as CDPO Panchari district Udhampur against a vacant post.

Shefali Bagat has been posted as CDPO Billawar district Kathua vice Punit Dutta who has been transferred and posted as CDPO Lohai Malhar district Kathua.

Ishtiaq Ahmad has been posted as CDPO Gandoh district Doda vice Fahmeeda Anjum, who would report to MD ICDS for further duties.

Aadil Shabir has been posted as CDPO Mandi, Poonch against a vacant post with additional charge of ICDS Project Bufliaz.

Sahir Majeed has been posted as CDPO Kangan, district Gandcrbal vice Rubina Hameed (ACDPO), who has been transferred and posted as Incharge CDPO Khanyar district Srinagar.

Muzamil Mustafa (ACDPO) in-charge CDPO, ICDS project Khanyar district Srinagar has been transferred and posted as in-charge CDPO Pattan district Baramulla relieving Mohsin Mushtaq of additional charge.

Mohsin Mushtaq, CDPO presently attached in the office of Deputy Director ICDS Kashmir holding the additional charge of ICDS project Pattan, Singpore and Sopore has been transferred and posted as CDPO Sopore with additional charge of Zainageer district Baramulla.

Pankaj Sharma has been posted as CDPO Gundhna district Doda vice Kishore Kumar who would report to MD ICDS for further duties.

Junaid Amin Shah has been posted as CDPO Breng district Anantnag vice Shamima Bano who would report to MD ICDS for further duties.

Khanzada Muhammad Usman has been posted as CDPO Larkipora district Anantnag against a vacant post.

Daleep Kumar has been posted as CDPO Sundarbani, Rajouri vice Shalini Gupta (TSWO) who has been transferred and posted as in-charge CDPO Marh, Jammu.

Nawaz Shairief has been posted as CDPO Ramnagar district Udhampur with additional charge of ICDS Project Dudu-Basantgarh.

Rakesh Kumar has been posted as CDPO Basohli district Kathua against a vacant post.

Kuldeep Kumar has been posted as CDPO Inderwal district Kishtwar against a vacant post with additional charge of ICDS Project Marwah and Warwan.

Najeeb Latif presently posted as AD Schemes in the Directorate of Social Welfare Kashmir has been transferred and posted as CDPO Nagseni district Kishtwar with additional charge of ICDS Project Paddar, district Kishtwar.

Aafreen Wahid Ganie has been posted as AD Schemes in the Directorate of Social Welfare Kashmir.

Rameez Raja Ganie has been posted as CDPO Keller district Shopian against a vacant post relieving CDPO Shopian of the additional charge.

Israr Bukhari has been transferred and posted as CDPO Manjakote district Rajouri vice Najma Niazi who would report to MD ICDS for further duties.

Altaf Hussain, CDPO Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as CDPO Hajin district Bandipora vice G M Dar who would report to MD ICDS for further duties.

Nisar Ahmad, CDPO Tangmarg district Baramulla has been transferred and posted as CDPO, Wagoora, Baramulla against a vacant post with additional charge of ICDS Project Kunzer.

Arifa Malik (ACDPO) in-charge CDPO Narbal district Budgam has been transferred and posted as in-charge CDPO Batwara district Srinagar vice Nuzhat Qureshi who would report to MD ICDS for further duties.