Administration in Pulwama intensifies crackdown on cannabis cultivation

Pulwama: To keep the scourge of drugs off the society, the administration in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday destroyed cannabis plants grown over large tracts of land in the area.

An official told Greater Kashmir that over the past 24 hours, the cannabis cultivation was destroyed in scores of villages including Tahab, Nikas, Tumluhalla and Hall villages.

The official said that after underlining the need for the coordinated efforts between various departments, the district administration evolved an action plan to destroy the cannabis cultivation in the area.

"As per the directions passed by the DDC in a meeting, any village level officer or official in whose jurisdiction cannabis or any narcotic crop cultivated or wild is found will be held responsible and strict action will be taken against such officials," said an official.

He said that it was impressed on all the officials to make efforts to destroy cannabis or any narcotic crop in their jurisdiction.

"The wild cannabis covered the waysides along different roads in multiple villages and towns in the district. The coordinated efforts are underway to destroy the weed", said the official.