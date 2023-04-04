Administration orders establishment of several govt offices in tehsil Gund

Ganderbal: Much to the convenience of the people, the district administration Ganderbal has ordered establishment of several government offices at Gund.
An order issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Mehraj- ud -Din Shah said that the offices of Health, Jal Shakti, KPDCL, Education, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Horticulture and ICDS will function at tehsil headquarters Gund two days a week.
"Whereas, Block Diwas was held at Fraw Haknar-B of Block Gund on 15h of February, 2023 which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and attended by the District Heads of all Departments; and, Whereas, inter alia the main demand of the people was establishment of Testhil level offices of various departments viz. Health, KPDCL, Jal Shakti (PHE), Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, Social Welfare, ICDS etc. at Tehsil Headquarter Gund for time bound quality disposal of genuine grievences of the locals" the order reads.
"Whereas, this office sought the status of establishment of Tehsil level offices at Tehsil Headquarter Gund from different departments; well. Whereas, the demand has been felt genuine; and has been raised by the public in the past as well. Therefore, the district heads of following departments are directed to establish tehsil level camp offices of their respective departments at Tehsil Headquarter Gund for two days a week i.e Tuesday and Friday at the locations indicated against each so that public of tehsil Gund get redressal of their grievences," it further said.
Pertinently, Gund was accorded tehsil status in 2014 and since then only few offices were functioning here causing inconvenience to the people who had to travel miles from Sonamarg, Gagengar or Gund to Kangan for various reasons.
Meanwhile, Civil Society Tehsil Gund (CSTG) has expressed gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir and Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Mehraj ud Din Shah for their efforts and fulfilment of the long pending demand of the people of tehsil Gund.
In a statement issued , Chairman Civil Society Gund has said that the functioning of the offices will ease the suffering of people. The Chairman CSTG thanked the district administration particularly the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, SDM Kangan and Tehsildar Gund for redressal of the issue in the interest of Public.