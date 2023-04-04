Administration orders establishment of several govt offices in tehsil Gund

Ganderbal: Much to the convenience of the people, the district administration Ganderbal has ordered establishment of several government offices at Gund.

An order issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Mehraj- ud -Din Shah said that the offices of Health, Jal Shakti, KPDCL, Education, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Horticulture and ICDS will function at tehsil headquarters Gund two days a week.

"Whereas, Block Diwas was held at Fraw Haknar-B of Block Gund on 15h of February, 2023 which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and attended by the District Heads of all Departments; and, Whereas, inter alia the main demand of the people was establishment of Testhil level offices of various departments viz. Health, KPDCL, Jal Shakti (PHE), Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, Social Welfare, ICDS etc. at Tehsil Headquarter Gund for time bound quality disposal of genuine grievences of the locals" the order reads.