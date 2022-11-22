Administration sidestepping it's responsibility to provide facilities to people: NC

Holding the incumbent administration responsible for price rise, scathing unemployment, administrative inertia and development deficit, Party's state women's wing president Shameema Firdous said, “Government is busy swelling its coffers , but when it comes to passing on the benefits to poor people, it sidesteps it's responsibility.

Despite charging hefty amounts from consumers, the rampant erratic power supply and unscheduled cuts is taking a toll on people during the ongoing winter season.

The administration is further deepening the troubles of people by providing inferior quality of rice and wheat at FCSCA ration Ghats.

There are instances where subsidized ration being sold to BPL families at exorbitant rates at various places across Kashmir. There is no accountability on the ground.”