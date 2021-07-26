Advisor Baseer Khan meets deputations, individuals

Srinagar: Several deputations and individuals today called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan at Civil Secretariat here and apprised him of their grievances and demands.
One of the delegations complained about the substandard material used by the Rural Development Department in a work in the district Ganderbal.
Advisor directed the Director Rural Development to initiate an enquiry into the matter and submit factual report within a week.
Many other delegations raised various issues of public importance of their respective localities and sought the intervention of Advisor in this regard. Likewise several individuals also called on Advisor and raised their individual matters regarding various issues like PDD, Floriculture, RDD, Tourism and other departments
Advisor gave patient hearing to all the delegations and individuals and assured an early redressal of their genuine demands and issues. He said that the issues projected by them would be taken up with the concerned departments for immediate redressal. In some cases, Advisor gave on spot instructions to the concerned officers for redressal of the grievances.