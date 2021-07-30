Advisor Baseer Khan meets deputations, individuals

Srinagar: Several deputations and individuals today called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan at Civil Secretariat here and apprised him of their grievances and demands.
The delegations raised various issues of public importance of their respective localities and sought the intervention of the Advisor in this regard.
A delegation from Seer Hamdan, Sopore met the Advisor and raised various issues of public importance in their locality.
Another delegation from Bandipora raised the issue of macadamization of roads in their locality, besides other issues.
Similarly another delegation from Anantnag raised the issue of upgradation of various facilities in their locality.
Likewise several delegations and individuals from Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama and other areas also called on Advisor and raised their matters pertaining to various departments like PDD, Rural Development, Tourism and other departments
Advisor gave patient hearing to all the delegations and individuals and assured an early redressal of their genuine demands and issues. He said that the issues projected by them would be taken up with the concerned departments for immediate redressal. In some cases, Advisor gave on spot instructions to the concerned officers for redressal of the grievances.