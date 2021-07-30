Advisor Baseer Khan meets deputations, individuals

Srinagar: Several deputations and individuals today called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan at Civil Secretariat here and apprised him of their grievances and demands.

The delegations raised various issues of public importance of their respective localities and sought the intervention of the Advisor in this regard.

A delegation from Seer Hamdan, Sopore met the Advisor and raised various issues of public importance in their locality.

Another delegation from Bandipora raised the issue of macadamization of roads in their locality, besides other issues.