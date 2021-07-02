Advisor Baseer Khan visits Uri-Boniyar; Inspects Development Works

Baramulla: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited Boniyar area of Baramulla district where he inspected several developmental works in order to get the first hand appraisal of their progress.
Advisor was accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner BaramullaAijaz Abdullah Saraaf and other senior concerned officers.
At the outset, the Advisor inspected Receiving Station Nowshera which is under augmentation process from 4MVA to 14 MVA. He was briefed by the concerned authorities that the said project is being executed under PMDP at the project cost of Rs 87 lakh and it shall benefit about 1000 households. The Advisor directed to ramp up the pace of work so that it is completed before September end.
The Advisor also visited 105 MW Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric Project where he emphasised to expedite the work on modernisation of the power house. He directed the PDD authorities to work towards the up-gradation of basic infrastructure in power sector and to speed up work on replacement of old electric poles and up-gradation of HT/LT transmission lines for which the material already stands procured.
The Advisor further took inspection of various developmental works undertaken in Rural Development sector. The ACD informed that under 14th FCA, out of 1409 works 433 works have been completed in 5 CD blocks viz Uri, Noorkhah, Parenpeela, Bijhama and Boniyar.
The Advisor issued strict directions to adhere to the timeline of completion and said that more emphasis should be laid on labour intensive works which may prove beneficial in the current circumstances. He also directed to make timely payments of MGNREGA as it is related with the livelihood of rural labourers.
Advisor Baseer Khan also inspected a Panchayat Level COVID Care Centre (CCC) where he took review of various related aspects. He appealed the people to adopt COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in letter and spirit adding that the pandemic has not faded away completely and there is a need to follow SOPs for breaking the chain of virus.
Later, the Advisor met a delegation of PRIs who apprised him about their grievances and demands pertaining to developmental concerns.