Advisor Baseer Khan visits Uri-Boniyar; Inspects Development Works

Baramulla: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited Boniyar area of Baramulla district where he inspected several developmental works in order to get the first hand appraisal of their progress.

Advisor was accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner BaramullaAijaz Abdullah Saraaf and other senior concerned officers.

At the outset, the Advisor inspected Receiving Station Nowshera which is under augmentation process from 4MVA to 14 MVA. He was briefed by the concerned authorities that the said project is being executed under PMDP at the project cost of Rs 87 lakh and it shall benefit about 1000 households. The Advisor directed to ramp up the pace of work so that it is completed before September end.