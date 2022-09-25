Advisor Bhatnagar addresses 13th JKIDA conference at KU

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Sunday remarked that oral health is an essential part of your overall health and well-being and we must prioritise our dental care also like other daily needs.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Bhatnagar made these comments while addressing the inaugural session of the 13th J&K Indian Dental Association (JKIDA) Conference at the Convocation Complex of the University of Kashmir here.

Addressing the large gathering of dentists, scholars, and researchers, Bhatnagar maintained that oral health is as important as our other daily needs and it should be our endeavour to focus on our dental care.

Highlighting the significance of his conference, he said that this conference would help the doctors to showcase their talent and help them to get abreast with the latest innovations and technological advancements in the field of dentistry. Bhatnagar said that the conference would also help to train the dentists for better service delivery of dental care to the common masses.