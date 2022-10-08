Advisor Bhatnagar, Div Com Kashmir greet people

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar has extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

In his greetings, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the message of universal brotherhood, compassion, tolerance and service to humanity preached by Prophet guides and inspires us all to live a righteous and productive life.

The Advisor also prayed for the progress and prosperity of entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir greeted the people on the occasion of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) which is being observed today on the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

On the occasion, he highlighted the importance of the day and said that teachings of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) call for peace, harmony and compassion.