Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates 8th ‘Technology Exhibition cum Seed Mela’ at SKUAST-K

During the exhibition, Advisor Bhatnagar alongwith other dignitaries visited various stalls showcasing a variety of technologies and products developed in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

Advisor appreciated the work done by the Startups and interacted in detail with the Entrepreneurs and discussed the innovative work done by them.

Advisor also visited stalls displaying and highlighting Farmer Welfare Schemes and programs besides the exhibits displayed by other stakeholders dealing with agriculture inputs, farm machinery and organic products.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar observed that such exhibitions play an important role in offering opportunities to farmers to access reliable, updated and relevant information. He laid emphasis on connecting farmers with experts from University and industry as that will help them reduce risks and uncertainty.