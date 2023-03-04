Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates 8th ‘Technology Exhibition cum Seed Mela’ at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Saturday inaugurated the 8th ‘Technology Exhibition cum Seed Sale Mela’ at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-K).
The two-day event is being held under the theme ‘Subsistence to Sustainable Commercial Agriculture’.
Mayor, SMC, Junaid Azim Mattu; Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, Dr. Drakshan Andrabi; Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat; DDC Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq; Commissioner Sales Taxes Department, Dr Rashmi Singh; Chairperson, DPS, Dr Vijay Dhar, a large number of students, progressive farmers and research scholars were present on the occasion.
During the exhibition, Advisor Bhatnagar alongwith other dignitaries visited various stalls showcasing a variety of technologies and products developed in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.
Advisor appreciated the work done by the Startups and interacted in detail with the Entrepreneurs and discussed the innovative work done by them.
Advisor also visited stalls displaying and highlighting Farmer Welfare Schemes and programs besides the exhibits displayed by other stakeholders dealing with agriculture inputs, farm machinery and organic products.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar observed that such exhibitions play an important role in offering opportunities to farmers to access reliable, updated and relevant information. He laid emphasis on connecting farmers with experts from University and industry as that will help them reduce risks and uncertainty.
Advisor Bhatnagar further highlighted that the present LG-led administration is promoting the culture of start-ups and entrepreneurship in agriculture and allied sectors so as to tap the potential of the agriculture sector fully across Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the government has already approved a mega project for the holistic development of the agriculture sector across UT which will change the agricultural landscape of the entire Jammu and Kashmir.
Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir A Ganai said that this Mela is a national level event witnessing the participation of farmers, students, budding entrepreneurs, private players, input dealers, policy planners, development departments, and other related institutions from across the country.
He added that SKUAST-K is a leading Farm Science University known globally for promoting the culture and startups and entrepreneurship in agriculture and allied sectors and also working for addressing the challenges of food and nutritional security.
He further added that SKUAST-K is becoming a preferred destination for international students given the teaching and research ecosystem, enabling and engaging environment it provides. He highlighted the varsity initiatives in going global in particular the recently held International Education Fair held at New Delhi.
During the mela, stalls were installed by champion farmers, industry associated people, student and faculty innovators, subject matter faculties, and research stations, farm science centres etc. Showcasing technologies developed by the University. Quality planting material, vegetable seeds, flowering seedlings, elite germplasm of livestock and poultry, milk and milk products, livestock feed, vermicompost, fish and value added agri-products have been put on sale for the visitors in the exhibition.