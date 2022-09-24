Advisor Bhatnagar inspects several institutions of public importance

Pahalgam: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Saturday visited Pahalgam and conducted a whirlwind tour of different public service institutions of Pahalgam wherein he took a firsthand appraisal of their performance and functioning.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the tour, Advisor Bhatnagar visited Sub District Hospital (SDH) Pahalgam and took a comprehensive review of the health care facilities being provided by the hospital to the public.

He took a detailed round of the hospital and inspected all its sections.

The Advisor, during the visit, also inspected the ongoing works at the new hospital building and took a detailed review of the progress of these works.

While interacting with the officers, Advisor Bhatnagar directed them that the pace of work on this building should be expedited so that the project is completed timely and dedicated for public use.

He asked the officers to take regular review on the progress of its ongoing works so that the building can be completed at the earliest keeping in view the vitality of Pahalgam being a favourite tourist destination as well as the requirements of its inhabitants.