Advisor Bhatnagar reviews winter preparedness

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the winter preparedness and logistic arrangements of different road agencies in view of coming winter season at civil secretariat here.

During the meeting, the Advisor held detailed review of Snow Clearance Action plan of all road agencies and also took stock of other logistics required for successful implementation of the plan.

Addressing the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the concerned officers to adopt a meticulous approach to address the requirements th general public; particularly those living in critical and snow bound areas.

He asked the officers to take personal interests while working in the field and be responsive to general public for addressing their genuine concerns.