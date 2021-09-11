Advisor Bhatnagar visits ITI Seer, HSS Pahalgam

Anantnag: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Saturday paid a visit to ITI Women, Seer here and took a comprehensive review on the functioning of the institute.

During the visit, the Advisor took a detailed round of the institute and inspected the classrooms, labs, tailoring labs and other trade blocks besides reviewing other facilities of the institute. Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the faculty of the institute to give their best while imparting training to students and make them skilled as per the modern industrial requirements so as to make them employable. He asked them to equip the students with the knowledge and latest technologies so that they become fruitful for the society.

The Advisor directed them for pre-course handholding of students before admissions so that more students are attracted towards the institution.

Asserting that education and skill building are the core means for empowering youth, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the concerned officers to work with utmost efforts to ensure empowerment of youth by way of imparting requisite proficiency.

Later, Advisor Bhatnagar visited Higher Secondary School (HSS) Pahalgam and took stock of functioning of the institute. He inspected the classrooms, laboratories, library and other facilities of the institute. He directed the concerned officers to provide all possible help to the students being imparted education through online mode.

The Advisor also assessed the present status of vaccination among staff and students and directed the Principal of the institute for 100% vaccination of the staff as well as the students above 18 years and strict adherence to CAB for the timely resuming of classwork in the institute.