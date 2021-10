Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today visited Qazigund and assessed the status of development projects being executed in the area.

The Advisor was accompanied by Director Agriculture, Kashmir and Director Horticulture Kashmir besides other senior officers. Advisor met several delegations of PRI members, Councillors of Municipal Committee Qazigund, local trader and Auqaf associations besides prominent citizens of Qazigund and listened to their demands and grievances.