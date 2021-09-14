Advisor Khan calls on MoS Minority Affairs John Barla

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan called on Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla here Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that they discussed a variety of issues regarding various schemes of the Department of Minority Affairs, Government of India.

Advisor Khan called for full support of the Ministry of Minority Affairs to J&K under various schemes being implemented by the Social Welfare department through Women Development Corporation, SC, ST, OBC Corporation and other concerned agencies. They also deliberated on various issues of development, welfare schemes and overall development of J&K.

Barla assured all possible help and support to J&K in implementing various schemes.