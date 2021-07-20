Advisors to LG greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor today extended greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
In a message, Advisor Farooq Khan, termed the occasion as a festival of sacrifice and selflessness saying that Eid-ul-Azha endorses the spirit of benevolence and generosity towards others.
“I hope that this auspicious occasion would further enhance the amiable atmosphere and provide a beacon of light for prosperity and development in the Union Territory,” he asserted.
Advisor urged upon the people to celebrate this festival amidst strict adherence to prescribed guidelines and preventive measures issued by the health authorities and government regarding Covid-19.
He also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar hoped that this auspicious occasion would bring in a renewed spirit of love and oneness through its message of self discipline and sacrifice among the people. “May this festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity among the people of the UT”, maintained the Advisor.
Advisor Bhatnagar appealed the people to strictly follow the COVID 19 SOPs while celebrating the occasion to avoid further spread of the virus.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmed Khan expressed optimism that this festival would further cement the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity among people of all faiths.
Keeping in view the evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation, Baseer Khan urged upon the people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour religiously and maintain social distancing to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Advisor prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the Union Territory.