Advisors to LG greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor today extended greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a message, Advisor Farooq Khan, termed the occasion as a festival of sacrifice and selflessness saying that Eid-ul-Azha endorses the spirit of benevolence and generosity towards others.

“I hope that this auspicious occasion would further enhance the amiable atmosphere and provide a beacon of light for prosperity and development in the Union Territory,” he asserted.

Advisor urged upon the people to celebrate this festival amidst strict adherence to prescribed guidelines and preventive measures issued by the health authorities and government regarding Covid-19.

He also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.