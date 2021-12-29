‘AFSPA not needed, PSA can suffice’

Srinagar: Former union minister Saifuddin Soz Wednesday said that there was no need to have the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Jammu and Kashmir when other laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) were already available to maintain law and order on the ground.
In a statement issued here, Soz said, “I felt considerably surprised today when I came to know that the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha felt that there was no need to review this black and draconian law in J&K.”
He said that he would invite the attention of the J&K administration to what Justice S R Pandian in the Justice Pandian Commission Report 2000 said on AFSPA on October 31, 2000.