‘AFSPA not needed, PSA can suffice’

In a statement issued here, Soz said, “I felt considerably surprised today when I came to know that the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha felt that there was no need to review this black and draconian law in J&K.”

He said that he would invite the attention of the J&K administration to what Justice S R Pandian in the Justice Pandian Commission Report 2000 said on AFSPA on October 31, 2000.