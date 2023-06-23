After 18 years, Srinagar records hottest June day at 35.0 degree Celsius

Srinagar: Amid the ongoing heat wave in Kashmir, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has recorded hottest June day after 18 years at 35.0 degree Celsius on Friday while Qazigund and Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded second hottest June day in the last 33 and 15 years respectively.

An Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the mercury settled at 35.0 degree Celsius today, which is the equal warmer June day recorded on June, 03 2018.

The all-time highest June day was recorded on June 29, 1978 at 37.8 degree Celsius, he said.

He said that Kokernag has recorded the highest maximum temperature in June in 18 years where the mercury settled at 33.3 degree Celsius while the previous and all time highest temperature was recorded on June 24, 2015 at 34.9 degree Celsius.

Qazigund and Pahalgam in South Kashmir have also recorded the hottest day of the season after the gap of 33 and 15 years respectively.

According to Keng, the mercury in Qazigund settled at 34.2 degree Celsius, which is the hottest June day in the last 33 years while all the highest temperatures at 35.7 degree Celsius have been recorded on June 25, 1990 and on June 26, 1988.