After 'failing' days ago, 165 students bag distinction in class 12 results

Srinagar: In a major reprieve to 165 students who had been shown as failed, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has revised the results and they have passed with distinction, a notification issued today revealed.
Previously, 165 students were declared as failing to qualify in all subjects. However, in the revised annual regular results, these students have been reclassified as distinction holders.
The JKBOSE issued an amendment and revised notification on Monday, attributing the initial failure to the negligence of either the students' parental school or the board itself. This rectification recognizes the mistake.
Most of the students had been shown to have reappear in various subjects, primarily environmental sciences, physics, chemistry and some other subjects. With the revised notification, 165 of these students have bagged distinction.