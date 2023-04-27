After Gulmarg, Srinagar receives record rainfall in 24 hours

Srinagar: Gulmarg ski resort was followed by Srinagar in rainfall during the past 24 hours while the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted erratic weather till the middle of next week.
Since Wednesday afternoon, intermittent rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir.
“There were light to moderate intermittent rains in J&K during the last 24 hours,” MeT officials said here.
They said that Gulmarg received 43.6 mm of rainfall and it was followed by Srinagar that received 39.7 mm of rainfall.
“It was after a good interval of time that Srinagar received such rainfall in less than 24 hours,” the MeT officials said.
They said Qazigund received 20.8 mm, Pahalgam 19.3 mm, Kupwara 21 mm, Kokernag 31.6 mm, Jammu 3.8 mm, Banihal 21.8 mm, Batote 32.6 mm, Katra 16.2 mm, and Kathua 3.8 mm rain.
The MeT officials said that weather was likely to remain erratic till May 4.
“From April 27 to 28, intermittent rain, thunderstorms and snowfall over higher reaches was very likely at most places of J&K,” they said.
However, they said that there was no forecast of major snowfall.
“From April 29 to May 3, weather is likely to be partly to generally cloudy with possibility of intermittent rain and thunderstorm at scattered places,” the MeT officials said.
They said that overall, weather was very likely to remain erratic from April 27 to May 4 in J&K.
The MeT officials said that the mercury in Srinagar recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius against 7.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius against 3.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 4.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Qazigund recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius against 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Pahalgam recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius against 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius against 3 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.9 degrees Celsius below normal for the place.
They said that the mercury in Kupwara town settled at 3.4 degrees Celsius against 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Jammu recorded a low of 19.1 degrees Celsius against 18.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal.