After Gulmarg, Srinagar receives record rainfall in 24 hours

Srinagar: Gulmarg ski resort was followed by Srinagar in rainfall during the past 24 hours while the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted erratic weather till the middle of next week.

Since Wednesday afternoon, intermittent rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir.

“There were light to moderate intermittent rains in J&K during the last 24 hours,” MeT officials said here.

They said that Gulmarg received 43.6 mm of rainfall and it was followed by Srinagar that received 39.7 mm of rainfall.

“It was after a good interval of time that Srinagar received such rainfall in less than 24 hours,” the MeT officials said.